Killer Tomato

210307-N-PC065-2023 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 7, 2021) Chief Gunner’s Mate Alejandro Martinezrodrigues (left) and commanding officer Capt. Christopher Hill, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), maintain visual contact on the target during a gun shoot, March 7, 2021. Arlington is underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)

Date Taken: 03.07.2021 Date Posted: 03.11.2021