U.S. Army Maj. Bielosa Aworh, assigned to the 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element, receives the COVID-19 vaccination at Stayton Theater, at Fort Bliss, Texas, Feb. 5, 2021. Medical personnel vaccinated over 100 Soldiers and civilians that day. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Maxwell Bass, 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2021 17:26
|Photo ID:
|6552052
|VIRIN:
|210205-A-KF816-1005
|Resolution:
|2250x1500
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vaccination [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Maxwell Bass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Bliss vaccinates Soldiers
