    Vaccination [Image 5 of 5]

    Vaccination

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Maxwell Bass 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Maj. Bielosa Aworh, assigned to the 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element, receives the COVID-19 vaccination at Stayton Theater, at Fort Bliss, Texas, Feb. 5, 2021. Medical personnel vaccinated over 100 Soldiers and civilians that day. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Maxwell Bass, 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.11.2021 17:26
    Photo ID: 6552052
    VIRIN: 210205-A-KF816-1005
    Resolution: 2250x1500
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vaccination [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Maxwell Bass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

