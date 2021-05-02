Medical personnel from William Beaumont Army Medical Center process patients' paperwork receiving the Covid-19 vaccine at Stayton Theater at Fort Bliss, Texas, Feb. 5, 2021. The theater was open for vaccinations from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Maxwell Bass, 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2021 17:26
|Photo ID:
|6552049
|VIRIN:
|210205-A-KF816-1002
|Resolution:
|2250x1500
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COVID paperwork [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Maxwell Bass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Bliss vaccinates Soldiers
