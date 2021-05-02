Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID paperwork [Image 2 of 5]

    COVID paperwork

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Maxwell Bass 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Medical personnel from William Beaumont Army Medical Center process patients' paperwork receiving the Covid-19 vaccine at Stayton Theater at Fort Bliss, Texas, Feb. 5, 2021. The theater was open for vaccinations from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Maxwell Bass, 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.11.2021 17:26
    Photo ID: 6552049
    VIRIN: 210205-A-KF816-1002
    Resolution: 2250x1500
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, COVID paperwork [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Maxwell Bass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

