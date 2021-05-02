Medical personnel from William Beaumont Army Medical Center process patients' paperwork receiving the Covid-19 vaccine at Stayton Theater at Fort Bliss, Texas, Feb. 5, 2021. The theater was open for vaccinations from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Maxwell Bass, 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2021 Date Posted: 03.11.2021 17:26 Photo ID: 6552049 VIRIN: 210205-A-KF816-1002 Resolution: 2250x1500 Size: 1.57 MB Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COVID paperwork [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Maxwell Bass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.