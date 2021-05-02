U.S. Army Sgt. Brandy Herrmann, assigned to the 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element, receives the COVID-19 vaccination at Stayton Theater, at Fort Bliss, Texas, Feb. 5, 2021. Herrmann was instructed to wait 15 minutes before driving or participate in vigorous physical activity after receiving the shot. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Maxwell Bass, 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

Date Taken: 02.05.2021 Date Posted: 03.11.2021 Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US