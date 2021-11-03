210311-N-TE695-0004 NEWPORT, R.I. (March 11, 2021) STA-21 students train at the COVE

Naval Science Institute Seaman-to-Admiral (NSI/STA21) class 21010 students at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, familiarize themselves at the Conning Officer Virtual Environment (COVE), March 11. Navigation training provides necessary skills to safely maneuver ships. NSI/STA-21 is an eight-week course of intense officer preparation and indoctrination for petty officers and chief petty officers, with course enrollment timed to allow college entrance during summer or fall semesters after selection. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam)

