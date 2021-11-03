Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210311-N-TE695-0005 NEWPORT, R.I. (March 11, 2021) Lt. Alexandra L. Hundley explains relative velocity [Image 4 of 5]

    210311-N-TE695-0005 NEWPORT, R.I. (March 11, 2021) Lt. Alexandra L. Hundley explains relative velocity

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Darwin Lam 

    Naval Service Training Command

    Lt. Alexandra L. Hundley, a class officer assigned to Officer Training Command, Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, explains relative velocity to an Officer Candidate School (OCS) student during a charting course, March 11. OCS develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers morally, mentally, physically and imbue them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment in order to prepare graduates for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U. S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2021
    Date Posted: 03.11.2021 15:52
    VIRIN: 210311-N-TE695-0005
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
    OCS
    Officer Candidate School
    Officer Training Command
    mynavyhr
    OTCN
    Alexandra Hundley

