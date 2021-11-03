Naval Science Institute Seaman-to-Admiral (NSI/STA21) class 21010 students at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, plan a course for ship maneuvers and plotting bearings, March 11. NSI/STA-21 is an eight-week course of intense officer preparation and indoctrination for petty officers and chief petty officers, with course enrollment timed to allow college entrance during summer or fall semesters after selection. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2021 Date Posted: 03.11.2021 15:52 Photo ID: 6551901 VIRIN: 210311-N-TE695-0003 Resolution: 2624x3280 Size: 4.85 MB Location: NEWPORT, RI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210311-N-TE695-0003 NEWPORT, R.I. (March 11, 2021) STA-21 students learn ship navigation [Image 5 of 5], by Darwin Lam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.