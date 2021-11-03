Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    210311-N-TE695-0003 NEWPORT, R.I. (March 11, 2021) STA-21 students learn ship navigation [Image 3 of 5]

    210311-N-TE695-0003 NEWPORT, R.I. (March 11, 2021) STA-21 students learn ship navigation

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Darwin Lam 

    Naval Service Training Command

    Naval Science Institute Seaman-to-Admiral (NSI/STA21) class 21010 students at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, plan a course for ship maneuvers and plotting bearings, March 11. NSI/STA-21 is an eight-week course of intense officer preparation and indoctrination for petty officers and chief petty officers, with course enrollment timed to allow college entrance during summer or fall semesters after selection. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2021
    Date Posted: 03.11.2021 15:52
    Photo ID: 6551901
    VIRIN: 210311-N-TE695-0003
    Resolution: 2624x3280
    Size: 4.85 MB
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210311-N-TE695-0003 NEWPORT, R.I. (March 11, 2021) STA-21 students learn ship navigation [Image 5 of 5], by Darwin Lam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    210311-N-TE695-0001 NEWPORT, R.I. (March 11, 2021) STA-21 students learn ship navigation
    210311-N-TE695-0002 NEWPORT, R.I. (March 11, 2021) STA-21 students learn ship navigation
    210311-N-TE695-0003 NEWPORT, R.I. (March 11, 2021) STA-21 students learn ship navigation
    210311-N-TE695-0005 NEWPORT, R.I. (March 11, 2021) Lt. Alexandra L. Hundley explains relative velocity
    210311-N-TE695-0004 NEWPORT, R.I. (March 11, 2021) STA-21 students train at the COVE

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Officer Training Command
    Seaman to Admiral
    mynavyhr
    OTCN
    STA 21
    NSI/STA-21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT