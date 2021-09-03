U.S. Air Force 86th Airlift Wing Command Chief Master Sgt. Hope Skibitsky, coins Michael Ritzmann, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron contract officer representative, at a recognition ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March, 9, 2021. When the Kaiserslautern Military Community began closing facilities due to the virus, Rtizmann reengineered the existing KMC custodial contract to provide increased cleanings to open facilities at no cost to the government. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2021 Date Posted: 03.11.2021 07:05 Photo ID: 6550999 VIRIN: 210309-F-VQ832-1004 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.2 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 786 CES unsung heroes help KMC [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.