    786 CES unsung heroes help KMC

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.09.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Sascha Lindauer, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron contract officer representative, accepts a coin from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Josh Olson, 86th Airlift Wing commander, during a recognition ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March, 9, 2021. Lindauer enabled the disinfection of 89 facilities across the Kaiserslautern Military Community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)

    This work, 786 CES unsung heroes help KMC [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

