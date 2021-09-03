Sascha Lindauer, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron contract officer representative, accepts a coin from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Josh Olson, 86th Airlift Wing commander, during a recognition ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March, 9, 2021. Lindauer enabled the disinfection of 89 facilities across the Kaiserslautern Military Community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)
786 CES unsung heroes help KMC
