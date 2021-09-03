U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Josh Olson, 86th Airlift Wing commander, left, poses for a photo with Michael Ritzmann, and Sascha Lindauer, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron contract officer representatives, center, and 86th AW Command Chief Master Sgt. Hope Skibitsky, during an recognition ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March, 9, 2021. Lindauer and Ritzmann established the U.S. Air Forces in Europe’s first emergency disinfection contract when COVID-19 first hit Germany in 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2021 07:05
|Photo ID:
|6550998
|VIRIN:
|210309-F-VQ832-1003
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.77 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
786 CES unsung heroes help KMC
