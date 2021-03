From left, Installation Management Command-Europe Command Sgt. Major Samara Pitre, IMCOM-E Director Tommy Mize, and local Works Council President Daniel Nagel present U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Deputy Chief Gerald Adams with a teamwork appreciation plaque in a ceremony at Panzer Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany, March 10, 2021 as USAG RP Garrison Commander Col. Vance Klosinski represents the garrison (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth PaquƩ).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2021 Date Posted: 03.11.2021 06:07 Photo ID: 6550992 VIRIN: 210310-A-PB921-0024 Resolution: 2400x1244 Size: 3.48 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Firefighter Awards Presentation [Image 6 of 6], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.