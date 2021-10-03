From left, Installation Management Command-Europe Command Sgt. Major Samara Pitre and IMCOM-E Director Tommy Mize present U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Deputy Chief Gerald Adams with the IMCOM-E Large Fire Department of the Year award in a ceremony at Panzer Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany, March 10, 2021 as USAG RP Garrison Commander Col. Vance Klosinski represents the garrison (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2021 Date Posted: 03.11.2021 06:07 Photo ID: 6550991 VIRIN: 210310-A-PB921-0021 Resolution: 2400x1497 Size: 4.02 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Firefighter Awards Presentation [Image 6 of 6], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.