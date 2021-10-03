From left, Installation Management Command-Europe Command Sgt. Major Samara Pitre and IMCOM-E Director Tommy Mize present U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Deputy Chief Gerald Adams with the IMCOM-E Large Fire Department of the Year award in a ceremony at Panzer Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany, March 10, 2021 as USAG RP Garrison Commander Col. Vance Klosinski represents the garrison (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué).
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2021 06:07
|Photo ID:
|6550991
|VIRIN:
|210310-A-PB921-0021
|Resolution:
|2400x1497
|Size:
|4.02 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Firefighter Awards Presentation [Image 6 of 6], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
