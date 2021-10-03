Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Firefighter Awards Presentation [Image 4 of 6]

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Firefighter Awards Presentation

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    03.10.2021

    Photo by Elisabeth Paque 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    From left foreground, Installation Management Command-Europe Command Sgt. Major Samara Pitre and IMCOM-E Director Tommy Mize recognize U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz firefighters with the IMCOM-E Fire Prevention Program of the Year award in a ceremony at Panzer Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany, March 10, 2021 as USAG RP Garrison Commander Col. Vance Klosinski represents the garrison (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2021
    Date Posted: 03.11.2021 06:07
    Photo ID: 6550990
    VIRIN: 210310-A-PB921-0018
    Resolution: 2400x1346
    Size: 3.42 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Firefighter Awards Presentation [Image 6 of 6], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Firefighter Awards Presentation
    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Firefighter Awards Presentation
    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Firefighter Awards Presentation
    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Firefighter Awards Presentation
    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Firefighter Awards Presentation
    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Firefighter Awards Presentation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Firefighter
    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    7ATC-TSAE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT