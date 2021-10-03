U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Firefighter Awards Presentation

From left foreground, Installation Management Command-Europe Command Sgt. Major Samara Pitre and IMCOM-E Director Tommy Mize recognize U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz firefighters with the IMCOM-E Fire Prevention Program of the Year award in a ceremony at Panzer Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany, March 10, 2021 as USAG RP Garrison Commander Col. Vance Klosinski represents the garrison (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué).
|03.10.2021
|03.11.2021 06:07
|6550990
|210310-A-PB921-0018
|2400x1346
|3.42 MB
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|3
|0
