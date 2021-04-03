U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Amber Evans, 86th Vehicle Readiness Squadron ground transportation operations center assistant noncommissioned officer in charge, showcases some of the COVID-19 measures put in place on vehicles used to transport aircrews. Evans was recognized for leading a team of nine Airmen in the execution of COVID-19 aircrew support for 3,491 aircrew members, 3,357 medical personnel and 566 missions since its inception. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2021 05:55
|Photo ID:
|6550985
|VIRIN:
|210304-F-KY598-1145
|Resolution:
|4232x2823
|Size:
|7.35 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 86th VRS Airman drives transportation logistics [Image 5 of 5], by SrA John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
86th VRS Airman drives transportation logistics
LEAVE A COMMENT