86th VRS Airman drives transportation logistics

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Amber Evans, 86th Vehicle Readiness Squadron ground transportation operations center assistant noncommissioned officer in charge, showcases some of the COVID-19 measures put in place on vehicles used to transport aircrews. Evans was recognized for leading a team of nine Airmen in the execution of COVID-19 aircrew support for 3,491 aircrew members, 3,357 medical personnel and 566 missions since its inception. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

