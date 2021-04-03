Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    86th VRS Airman drives transportation logistics [Image 4 of 5]

    86th VRS Airman drives transportation logistics

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman John Wright 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Amber Evans, 86th Vehicle Readiness Squadron ground transportation operations center assistant noncommissioned officer in charge, works at the 86th VRS ground transportation dispatch center at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 4, 2021. When the ground transportation operations center NCOIC was temporarily deployed, Evans was selected to lead the section as an interim NCOIC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.11.2021 05:55
    Photo ID: 6550984
    VIRIN: 210304-F-KY598-1123
    Resolution: 5344x3562
    Size: 11.78 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86th VRS Airman drives transportation logistics [Image 5 of 5], by SrA John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    86th VRS Airman drives transportation logistics
    86th VRS Airman drives transportation logistics
    86th VRS Airman drives transportation logistics
    86th VRS Airman drives transportation logistics
    86th VRS Airman drives transportation logistics

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    86th VRS Airman drives transportation logistics

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ramstein Air Base

    TAGS

    ground transportation
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein
    86th Vehicle Readiness Squadron
    Airlifter of the Week
    mobility capabilities

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT