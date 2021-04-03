U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Amber Evans, 86th Vehicle Readiness Squadron ground transportation operations center assistant noncommissioned officer in charge, works at the 86th VRS ground transportation dispatch center at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 4, 2021. When the ground transportation operations center NCOIC was temporarily deployed, Evans was selected to lead the section as an interim NCOIC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2021 Date Posted: 03.11.2021 05:55 Photo ID: 6550984 VIRIN: 210304-F-KY598-1123 Resolution: 5344x3562 Size: 11.78 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 86th VRS Airman drives transportation logistics [Image 5 of 5], by SrA John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.