U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Amber Evans, 86th Vehicle Readiness Squadron ground transportation operations center assistant noncommissioned officer in charge, poses for a photo on one of the vehicles used for aircrew transportation at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 4, 2021. Evans was recognized as Airlifter of the Week for coordinating and scheduling various cargo and passenger movements to support multiple exercises, in addition to routine ground transportation operations at Ramstein. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John R. Wright)
86th VRS Airman drives transportation logistics
