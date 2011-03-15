Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.15.2011

    Courtesy Photo

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Japanese firefighters in Fukushima examine the control systems on a fire truck March 15, 2011, delivered to them from Yokota Air Base, Japan. The truck will be used to assist with recovery efforts in northern Japan following the earthquake and tsunami March 11. (U.S. Air Force/Airman 1st Class Andrea Salazar)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2011
    This work, Yokota extends help to firefighters in Fukushima [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

