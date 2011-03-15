Yokota extends help to firefighters in Fukushima

Japanese firefighters in Fukushima examine the control systems on a fire truck March 15, 2011, delivered to them from Yokota Air Base, Japan. The truck will be used to assist with recovery efforts in northern Japan following the earthquake and tsunami March 11. (U.S. Air Force/Airman 1st Class Andrea Salazar)

