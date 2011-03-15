Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota extends help to firefighters in Fukushima [Image 1 of 2]

    Yokota extends help to firefighters in Fukushima

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.15.2011

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Nobuhito Takeda, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department driver operator, instructs a group of Japanese firefighters in Fukushima on how to operate a Yokota fire truck March 15. The truck will be used to assist in recovery efforts in response to the earthquake and tsunami March 11. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Andrea Salazar)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2011
    Date Posted: 03.11.2021 01:46
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota extends help to firefighters in Fukushima [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Kyle Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bravery: action in spite of fear

    Fukushima

