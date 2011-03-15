Yokota extends help to firefighters in Fukushima

Nobuhito Takeda, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department driver operator, instructs a group of Japanese firefighters in Fukushima on how to operate a Yokota fire truck March 15. The truck will be used to assist in recovery efforts in response to the earthquake and tsunami March 11. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Andrea Salazar)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2011
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2021 01:46
|Photo ID:
|6550885
|VIRIN:
|110315-F-YC711-0090
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
