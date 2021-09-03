Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Jerre’al Hayles awarded the 2020 Trial Service Office Marine of the Year [Image 3 of 9]

    Sgt. Jerre’al Hayles awarded the 2020 Trial Service Office Marine of the Year

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.09.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Karis Mattingly 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    A task list and motivational reminders are displayed on U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jerre’al Hayles’ work desk on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, March 10, 2021. Hayles won the 2020 Trial Service Office Marine of the Year award for going above and beyond the expectations and duties within the unit. Hayles is a Pacific trial team paralegal with the Legal Service Support Section, and a native of Smithfield, Virginia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Karis Mattingly)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2021
    Date Posted: 03.11.2021 00:21
    Photo ID: 6550852
    VIRIN: 210309-M-TS451-1019
    Resolution: 2000x1333
    Size: 556.85 KB
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 
    Hometown: SMITHFIELD, VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Jerre’al Hayles awarded the 2020 Trial Service Office Marine of the Year [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Karis Mattingly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marines
    Marine of the Year
    Certificate of Commendation
    Legal Service Support Section
    Trial Service Office

