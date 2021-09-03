Sgt. Jerre’al Hayles awarded the 2020 Trial Service Office Marine of the Year

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jerre’al Hayles, a Pacific trial team paralegal with the Legal Service Support Section, studies at home on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, March 10, 2021. Hayles won the 2020 Trial Service Office Marine of the Year award for going above and beyond the expectations and duties within the unit. Hayles is a native of Smithfield, Virginia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Karis Mattingly)

