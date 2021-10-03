Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Army Vice Chief, Senior Officials visit Fort Stewart to observe People First strategy [Image 1 of 6]

    Army Vice Chief, Senior Officials visit Fort Stewart to observe People First strategy

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2021

    Photo by Spc. Daniel Thompson 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Vice Chief of Staff Gen. Joseph Martin and Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Obermuller, the senior enlisted noncommissioned officer for the 1st Battalion, 9th Field Artillery Regiment, visited Soldier barracks at Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 10, 2021. Martin visited to solicit candid feedback from all echelons of 3rd ID Soldiers on the "People First" strategy to enhance trust within cohesive teams of highly trained, disciplined and fit Soldiers prepared to win in any environment. U.S Army and 3rd ID officials want to ensure Soldiers' first instincts are to take care of each other and bring any issues to their leaders, knowing leaders will do the right thing.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2021
    Date Posted: 03.10.2021 20:21
    Photo ID: 6550792
    VIRIN: 210310-A-AB240-1003
    Resolution: 750x500
    Size: 185 KB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Vice Chief, Senior Officials visit Fort Stewart to observe People First strategy [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Daniel Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Vice Chief, Senior Officials visit Fort Stewart to observe People First strategy
    Army Vice Chief, Senior Officials visit Fort Stewart to observe People First strategy
    Army Vice Chief, Senior Officials visit Fort Stewart to observe People First strategy
    Army Vice Chief, Senior Officials visit Fort Stewart to observe People First strategy
    Army Vice Chief, Senior Officials visit Fort Stewart to observe People First strategy
    Army Vice Chief, Senior Officials visit Fort Stewart to observe People First strategy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    Army Vice Chief
    People First strategy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT