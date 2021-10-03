Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Vice Chief, Senior Officials visit Fort Stewart to observe People First strategy [Image 6 of 6]

    Army Vice Chief, Senior Officials visit Fort Stewart to observe People First strategy

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Gen. Joseph Martin, 37th Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army, and Christopher Lowman, the senior official performing the duties of the Undersecretary of the Army, meets Maj. Gen. Antonio A. Aguto, Jr., commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division, at the division headquarters on Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 10, 2021. Martin visited to solicit candid feedback from all echelons of 3rd ID Soldiers on the "People First" strategy to enhance trust within cohesive teams of highly trained, disciplined and fit Soldiers prepared to win in any environment. U.S Army and 3rd ID officials want to ensure Soldiers' first instincts are to take care of each other and bring any issues to their leaders, knowing leaders will do the right thing.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Vice Chief, Senior Officials visit Fort Stewart to observe People First strategy [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

