Gen. Joseph Martin, 37th Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army, and Christopher Lowman, the senior official performing the duties of the Undersecretary of the Army, meets Maj. Gen. Antonio A. Aguto, Jr., commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division, at the division headquarters on Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 10, 2021. Martin visited to solicit candid feedback from all echelons of 3rd ID Soldiers on the "People First" strategy to enhance trust within cohesive teams of highly trained, disciplined and fit Soldiers prepared to win in any environment. U.S Army and 3rd ID officials want to ensure Soldiers' first instincts are to take care of each other and bring any issues to their leaders, knowing leaders will do the right thing.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2021 Date Posted: 03.10.2021 20:21 Photo ID: 6550797 VIRIN: 210310-A-DP764-001 Resolution: 5750x3833 Size: 12.95 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Vice Chief, Senior Officials visit Fort Stewart to observe People First strategy [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.