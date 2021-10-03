Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Vice Chief, Senior Officials visit Fort Stewart to observe People First strategy [Image 4 of 6]

    Army Vice Chief, Senior Officials visit Fort Stewart to observe People First strategy

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2021

    Photo by Spc. Daniel Thompson 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Gen. Joseph Martin, 37th Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army, awards Pfc. Miguel Zubiri Jr., a Soldier assigned to the 1st Battalion, 9th Field Artillery Regiment, a challenge coin during a listening session at the battalion headquarters on Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 10, 2021. Martin and senior officials, as part of the People First Task Force, visited to observe the Army's strategy executed at a Division and installation, ensuring that at every echelon, people remain the Army's first priority.

