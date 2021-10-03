Gen. Joseph Martin, 37th Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army, awards Pfc. Miguel Zubiri Jr., a Soldier assigned to the 1st Battalion, 9th Field Artillery Regiment, a challenge coin during a listening session at the battalion headquarters on Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 10, 2021. Martin and senior officials, as part of the People First Task Force, visited to observe the Army's strategy executed at a Division and installation, ensuring that at every echelon, people remain the Army's first priority.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2021 Date Posted: 03.10.2021 20:21 Photo ID: 6550795 VIRIN: 210310-A-AB240-1001 Resolution: 750x500 Size: 184.3 KB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Vice Chief, Senior Officials visit Fort Stewart to observe People First strategy [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Daniel Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.