210225-Z-IB888-0029

A Kentucky National Guard Soldier transports a Kentucky resident while supporting the Kentucky Horse Park COVID-19 vaccine distribution site in Lexington, Ky., April 25. The KYNG partnered with Kroger, Kentucky Emergency Management, and other state agencies to support seven mass vaccination sites across the state.

