    210225-Z-IB888-0024 [Image 2 of 3]

    210225-Z-IB888-0024

    LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lerone Simmons 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office

    A Kentucky National Guard Soldier transports a Kentucky resident while supporting the Kentucky Horse Park COVID-19 vaccine distribution site in Lexington, Ky., April 25. The KYNG partnered with Kroger, Kentucky Emergency Management, and other state agencies to support seven mass vaccination sites across the state.

    Kentucky National Guard
    Army
    National Guard
    138th Field Artillery Brigade
    COVID 19

