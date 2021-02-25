A Kentucky National Guard Soldier transports a Kentucky resident while supporting the Kentucky Horse Park COVID-19 vaccine distribution site in Lexington, Ky., April 25. The KYNG partnered with Kroger, Kentucky Emergency Management, and other state agencies to support seven mass vaccination sites across the state.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2021 19:00
|Photo ID:
|6550728
|VIRIN:
|210225-Z-IB888-0024
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|LEXINGTON, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 210225-Z-IB888-0024 [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Lerone Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
