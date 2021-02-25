Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210225-Z-IB888-0021 [Image 1 of 3]

    210225-Z-IB888-0021

    LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lerone Simmons 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Kentucky National Guard Soldiers conduct traffic control while assisting Kentucky residents at the Kentucky Horse Park COVID-19 vaccine distribution site in Lexington, Ky., April 25. The KYNG partnered with Kroger, Kentucky Emergency Management, and other state agencies to support seven mass vaccination sites across the state.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.10.2021 19:00
    Photo ID: 6550727
    VIRIN: 210225-Z-IB888-0021
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 3.05 MB
    Location: LEXINGTON, KY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210225-Z-IB888-0021 [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Lerone Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kentucky National Guard
    Army
    National Guard
    138th Field Artillery Brigade
    COVID 19

