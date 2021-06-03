Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    119th Wing receives AFOUA for 22nd Time [Image 2 of 3]

    119th Wing receives AFOUA for 22nd Time

    FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2021

    Photo by Chief Master Sgt. David Lipp 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    Col. Darrin Anderson, 119th Wing commander, holds the 119th Wing’s unit flag as Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, North Dakota adjutant general, attaches the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award (AFOUA) streamer during a ceremony at the North Dakota Air National Guard Base, Fargo, N.D., March 6, 2021. It’s the 22nd time that the North Dakota Air National Guard has been recognized with this award. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Chief Master Sgt. David H. Lipp)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2021
    Date Posted: 03.10.2021 16:50
    Photo ID: 6550592
    VIRIN: 210306-Z-WA217-508
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 4.83 MB
    Location: FARGO, ND, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 119th Wing receives AFOUA for 22nd Time [Image 3 of 3], by CMSgt David Lipp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ANG
    National Guard
    AFOUA
    Burgum
    InThisTogetherND

