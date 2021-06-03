119th Wing receives AFOUA for 22nd Time

Col. Darrin Anderson, 119th Wing commander, holds the 119th Wing’s unit flag as Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, North Dakota adjutant general, attaches the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award (AFOUA) streamer during a ceremony at the North Dakota Air National Guard Base, Fargo, N.D., March 6, 2021. It’s the 22nd time that the North Dakota Air National Guard has been recognized with this award. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Nathanael Baardson)

