    RTC Staff in the Spotlight: AD1 Latasha Lawrence

    RTC Staff in the Spotlight: AD1 Latasha Lawrence

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Spencer Fling 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Aviation Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Latasha Lawrence, a recruit division commander, corrects a recruit chief petty officer’s hand placement on his cutlass during drill practice inside a compartment of the USS Triton recruit barracks at Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Spencer Fling)

    IMAGE INFO

    This work, RTC Staff in the Spotlight: AD1 Latasha Lawrence [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Spencer Fling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RTC Staff in the Spotlight: AD1 Latasha Lawrence
    RTC Staff in the Spotlight: AD1 Latasha Lawrence

    RTC
    Boot Camp
    Aviation Machinist's Mate
    Navy
    Women's History Month
    RDC
    Training Recruit Training Command

