RTC Staff in the Spotlight: AD1 Latasha Lawrence

Aviation Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Latasha Lawrence, a recruit division commander, corrects the arm positioning of a recruit guideon during drill practice inside a compartment of the USS Triton recruit barracks at Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Spencer Fling)

