RTC Staff in the Spotlight: AD1 Latasha Lawrence

GREAT LAKES (NNS) -- “What is wrong with you, sticks? You need to wake up right now,” demands Aviation Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Latasha Lawrence to her recruits during an early in-house drill practice at Recruit Training Command (RTC).



Lawrence, a recruit division commander (RDC) at RTC, only raises her voice for emphasis throughout the training session. Her voice is usually quiet and empathetic as she quickly moves between conversations with recruits dispensing knowledge droplets. The recruits seem to respond and mistakes aren’t repeated.



Minutes later, a recruit enters the compartment returning from training at RTC’s combat training pool. Lawrence immediately eyes the recruit and asks if he has good news.



“I passed, Petty Officer,” the recruit replies proudly. Lawrence instantly halts the drill practice to recognize the success. “Everyone give it up for your shipmate who just passed his swim!” The entire division cheers loudly as if the success was their own.



Lawrence’s ability to wear multiple hats is not only what defines her as an RDC, but as a person.



Prior to joining the Navy 10 years ago, Lawrence played college basketball at few small colleges in Florida while earning her Bachelor’s degree in Information Systems. When she joined the Navy, she chose a rate that works on aircraft engines. During her time at RTC, she plans on finishing her Master’s degree in Cyber Security. She is always seeking ways to improve.



“I want to bring as much to the table as possible,” said Lawrence. “I can be a mechanic and work on plane engines and I can work on computer systems. How many people can do both?”



Lawrence’s nonstop personality mirrors the person she looks up to and has tried to emulate her entire life: her mother.



“My mom was a single mom raising two kids by herself. I saw her make it look easy when I knew what she was doing day to day for years was extremely hard,” said Lawrence. “She has always been my inspiration to keep a positive outlook and be all that I can for myself and others. If she can do that, I know I can.”



Now that Lawrence is an RDC at the Navy’s boot camp, she passes on her mother’s example as inspiration for the next generation of Sailors.



“I feel like I am the type of RDC that the recruits always come to when they need to talk about something important. I’ve been told I’m like a mother figure to them,” she says. “I don’t sugar coat things, but I think they know that I am always behind them 100 percent.”



Lawrence says she has a personal attachment to RTC that dates back to her time as a recruit.



“I wanted to come back to RTC since the moment I graduated boot camp. I made 2nd class petty officer in one and a half years and I immediately called one of my RDCs to look into how to get back here.”



Despite all her accomplishments, being able to set tone as the first example of leadership that recruits see coming into the Navy might be Lawrence’s proudest.



“The greatest joy for me is seeing the faces of the civilians that we just turned into Sailors.

You can just see it in their eyes,” said Lawrence. “So many have said thank you for not giving up on me. It’s a special feeling.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2021 Date Posted: 03.10.2021 12:58 Story ID: 391036 Location: GREAT LAKES, FL, US