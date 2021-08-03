A T-38A Talon from the 2nd Fighter Training Squadron takes off from Tyndall Air Force Base, March 8, 2021. The 2nd FTS training at Tyndall allowed Airmen to practice the critical mission generation skills necessary to support both future operations and potential deployed tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2021 10:57
|Photo ID:
|6550036
|VIRIN:
|210308-F-PU499-1089
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|784.01 KB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 2nd Fighter Training Squadron trains at Tyndall [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
2nd Fighter Training Squadron trains at Tyndall
LEAVE A COMMENT