2nd Fighter Training Squadron trains at Tyndall

A T-38A Talon from the 2nd Fighter Training Squadron takes off from Tyndall Air Force Base, March 8, 2021. The 2nd FTS training at Tyndall allowed Airmen to practice the critical mission generation skills necessary to support both future operations and potential deployed tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle)

