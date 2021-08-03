Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Fighter Training Squadron trains at Tyndall

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2021

    Photo by Airman Anabel Del Valle 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A T-38A Talon from the 2nd Fighter Training Squadron takes off from Tyndall Air Force Base, March 8, 2021. The 2nd FTS training at Tyndall allowed Airmen to practice the critical mission generation skills necessary to support both future operations and potential deployed tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2021
    Date Posted: 03.10.2021 10:57
    Photo ID: 6550036
    VIRIN: 210308-F-PU499-1089
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 784.01 KB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Fighter Training Squadron trains at Tyndall [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COMBAT READY
    TRAINING
    TDY
    TYNDALL
    TEAM TYNDALL
    2 FTS

