A line of T-38A Talons from the 2nd Fighter Training Squadron sit on the flight line at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 8, 2021. The 2nd FTS is tasked to provide world class, professional air-to-air threat replication. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2021 Date Posted: 03.10.2021 10:57 Photo ID: 6550035 VIRIN: 210308-F-PU499-1007 Resolution: 6192x3755 Size: 1.04 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd Fighter Training Squadron trains at Tyndall [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.