2nd Fighter Training Squadron trains at Tyndall

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla.— The 325th Fighter Wing’s 2nd Fighter Training Squadron, located at Eglin Air Force Base, has temporarily returned to Tyndall AFB to train and ensure mission readiness.

The 2 FTS is one of only two U.S. Air Force T-38 Talon adversary squadrons. The 2 FTS is tasked to provide world class, professional air-to-air threat replication. This allows for a real-life scenario during the training mission.

“Essentially, this means we are the bad guys that F-22 Raptor pilots fight against as they develop the skills they need to preserve air dominance for America,” said Lt. Col. Patrick Lysaght, 2 FTS commander. “This allows the new pilots to train against a robust threat picture.”

Team members like air traffic controllers and fuels specialists are also gaining important skills as they generate T-38 sorties out of Tyndall.

“The 2 FTS visit to Tyndall increases mission readiness in a few different ways,” said Lysaght. “By operating out of Tyndall, the 2 FTS creates opportunities for Team Tyndall to practice critical mission generation skills necessary to support both future operations and potential deployed tasks Tyndall is directed to support.”

Tyndall is also taking advantage of the T-38 being equipped with two seats. Exceptional team members are getting a chance to experience the flying mission they support.

“Flying out of Tyndall enables us to conduct some mission immersion with Team Tyndall members from across the base,” said Lysaght. “These folks were identified by their leadership teams for their excellent contributions to Tyndall’s mission.”

The 2 FTS visit to Tyndall is sure to play a part in maintaining Tyndall’s unrivaled combat power and developing combat ready Airmen.

