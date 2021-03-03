Sgt. 1st Class Egon Predikaka and Sgt. 1st Class Robert Podlogar, Slovenian Armed Forces Soldiers assigned to the Kilo 6 Liaison Monitoring Team, Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, conduct a routine patrol through Lešak/Leshak on March 3, 2021. LMTs build relationships in Kosovo communities to support the KFOR mission of maintaining a safe and secure environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2021 05:00
|Photo ID:
|6549789
|VIRIN:
|210303-A-KS612-261
|Resolution:
|5486x3359
|Size:
|10.65 MB
|Location:
|ZZ
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Slovenian LMT conducts routine patrol in Kosovo [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Tawny Schmit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT