Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Slovenian LMT conducts routine patrol in Kosovo [Image 7 of 7]

    Slovenian LMT conducts routine patrol in Kosovo

    KOSOVO

    03.03.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Sgt. 1st Class Egon Predikaka and Sgt. 1st Class Robert Podlogar, Slovenian Armed Forces Soldiers assigned to the Kilo 6 Liaison Monitoring Team, Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, conduct a routine patrol through Lešak/Leshak on March 3, 2021. LMTs build relationships in Kosovo communities to support the KFOR mission of maintaining a safe and secure environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2021
    Date Posted: 03.10.2021 05:00
    Photo ID: 6549789
    VIRIN: 210303-A-KS612-261
    Resolution: 5486x3359
    Size: 10.65 MB
    Location: ZZ
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Slovenian LMT conducts routine patrol in Kosovo [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Tawny Schmit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Slovenian LMT conducts routine patrol in Kosovo
    Slovenian LMT conducts routine patrol in Kosovo
    Slovenian LMT conducts routine patrol in Kosovo
    Slovenian LMT conducts routine patrol in Kosovo
    Slovenian LMT conducts routine patrol in Kosovo
    Slovenian LMT conducts routine patrol in Kosovo
    Slovenian LMT conducts routine patrol in Kosovo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KFOR
    Regional Command-East
    Patrol
    Slovenian Armed Forces
    LMT
    Safe and Secure

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT