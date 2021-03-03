Slovenian LMT conducts routine patrol in Kosovo

Sgt. 1st Class Egon Predikaka, a Slovenian Armed Forces Soldier assigned to the Kilo 6 Liaison Monitoring Team, Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, conducts a routine patrol through Lešak/Leshak on March 3, 2021. Predikaka uses his ability to communicate directly with key leaders in Lešak/Leshak to build relationships in the community. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

