Sgt. Mitchel Canaveral, a combat medic assigned to the 549th Hospital Center and Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital’s COVID-19 vaccination mission, draws the very first dose of Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine from a vial before administering it to Lt. Col. Juliet Morah-Reeves on March 10, 2021. The Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, also known as Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, is a single dose, 0.5 mL, and one vial contains 5 doses. Only one dose of J&J vaccine is required for an individual to build immunity against COVID-19.

