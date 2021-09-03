Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    549th HC/BDAACH starts inoculating J&J COVID-19 vaccine [Image 3 of 5]

    549th HC/BDAACH starts inoculating J&amp;J COVID-19 vaccine

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.09.2021

    Photo by Inkyeong Yun 

    549th Hospital Center/Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital

    The Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine, also known as Janssen COVID vaccine, is a single dose, 0.5 mL, and one vial contains 5 doses. COVID vaccine The 549th Hospital Center/Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital received the first shipment of J&J vaccine on March 9, 2021 and started inoculating USFK personnel on March 10, 2021 with the new manufacturer of vaccine at the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys COVID-19 vaccination Center.

