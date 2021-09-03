The Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine, also known as Janssen COVID vaccine, is a single dose, 0.5 mL, and one vial contains 5 doses. COVID vaccine The 549th Hospital Center/Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital received the first shipment of J&J vaccine on March 9, 2021 and started inoculating USFK personnel on March 10, 2021 with the new manufacturer of vaccine at the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys COVID-19 vaccination Center.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2021 Date Posted: 03.10.2021 02:30 Photo ID: 6549757 VIRIN: 210309-O-DX716-096 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.63 MB Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 549th HC/BDAACH starts inoculating J&J COVID-19 vaccine [Image 5 of 5], by Inkyeong Yun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.