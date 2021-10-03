Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    549th HC/BDAACH starts inoculating J&J COVID-19 vaccine [Image 2 of 5]

    549th HC/BDAACH starts inoculating J&amp;J COVID-19 vaccine

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.10.2021

    Photo by Inkyeong Yun 

    549th Hospital Center/Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital

    Lt. Col. Juliet Morah-Reeves, a critical care nurse working at Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital, receives the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys COVID-19 Vaccination Center on March 10, 2021. Morah-Reeves is the first person to receive the J&J vaccine in U.S. Forces Korea and Republic of Korea. The 549th Hospital Center/Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital received the first shipment of J&J vaccine on March 9, 2021 and started inoculating USFK personnel on March 10, 2021 with the new manufacturer of vaccine.
    Morah Reeves shared that she is honored to be the first recipient of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine and emphasized that she, as a healthcare professional, believes both vaccines are safe and effective and encourages everyone to get either of the vaccines when it’s offered to them.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2021
    Date Posted: 03.10.2021 02:30
    Photo ID: 6549756
    VIRIN: 210310-O-DX716-850
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 549th HC/BDAACH starts inoculating J&J COVID-19 vaccine [Image 5 of 5], by Inkyeong Yun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    549th HC/BDAACH starts inoculating J&amp;J COVID-19 vaccine
    549th HC/BDAACH starts inoculating J&amp;J COVID-19 vaccine
    549th HC/BDAACH starts inoculating J&amp;J COVID-19 vaccine
    549th HC/BDAACH starts inoculating J&amp;J COVID-19 vaccine
    549th HC/BDAACH starts inoculating J&amp;J COVID-19 vaccine

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    COVID-19

    COVID-19 vaccine

    MHS vaccine

    TAGS

    readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT