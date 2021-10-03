Lt. Col. Juliet Morah-Reeves, a critical care nurse working at Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital, receives the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys COVID-19 Vaccination Center on March 10, 2021. Morah-Reeves is the first person to receive the J&J vaccine in U.S. Forces Korea and Republic of Korea. The 549th Hospital Center/Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital received the first shipment of J&J vaccine on March 9, 2021 and started inoculating USFK personnel on March 10, 2021 with the new manufacturer of vaccine.

Morah Reeves shared that she is honored to be the first recipient of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine and emphasized that she, as a healthcare professional, believes both vaccines are safe and effective and encourages everyone to get either of the vaccines when it’s offered to them.

Date Taken: 03.10.2021
Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR