Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JGSDF conducts airborne training at Fuji Training Area [Image 2 of 9]

    JGSDF conducts airborne training at Fuji Training Area

    SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    03.09.2021

    Photo by Katie Gray 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Approximately 480 Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers from 1st Airborne Brigade jump from U.S. Air Force planes at the Fuji Training Area, Gotemba, Japan, March 9, 2021. The 36th Airlift Squadron, part of the 374th Airlift Wing based out of Yokota Air Base, provided 12 C130 planes to support 1st Airborne Brigade’s training.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2021
    Date Posted: 03.09.2021 18:33
    Photo ID: 6549453
    VIRIN: 210309-D-ZO853-867
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: SHIZUOKA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JGSDF conducts airborne training at Fuji Training Area [Image 9 of 9], by Katie Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JGSDF conducts airborne training at Fuji Training Area
    JGSDF conducts airborne training at Fuji Training Area
    JGSDF conducts airborne training at Fuji Training Area
    JGSDF conducts airborne training at Fuji Training Area
    JGSDF conducts airborne training at Fuji Training Area
    JGSDF conducts airborne training at Fuji Training Area
    JGSDF conducts airborne training at Fuji Training Area
    JGSDF conducts airborne training at Fuji Training Area
    JGSDF conducts airborne training at Fuji Training Area

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    第1空挺団
    JGSDF
    USAF
    374th Airlift Wing
    CATC Camp Fuji
    1st Airborne Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT