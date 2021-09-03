Approximately 480 Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers from 1st Airborne Brigade jump from U.S. Air Force planes at the Fuji Training Area, Gotemba, Japan, March 9, 2021. The 36th Airlift Squadron, part of the 374th Airlift Wing based out of Yokota Air Base, provided 12 C130 planes to support 1st Airborne Brigade’s training.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2021 Date Posted: 03.09.2021 18:34 Photo ID: 6549455 VIRIN: 210309-D-ZO853-914 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 3.29 MB Location: SHIZUOKA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JGSDF conducts airborne training at Fuji Training Area [Image 9 of 9], by Katie Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.