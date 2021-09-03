Fox Company Uniform Fitting

Rct. Nickolas Jimenez, a recruit with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participates in an initial uniform fitting at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, March 9, 2021. This was the first time recruits had an opportunity to try on their new uniforms. Jimenez is from Rancho Cucamonga, CA and was recruited out of RS Los Angeles. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

