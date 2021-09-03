Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fox Company Uniform Fitting [Image 4 of 7]

    Fox Company Uniform Fitting

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Beatty 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Rct. Nickolas Jimenez, a recruit with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participates in an initial uniform fitting at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, March 9, 2021. This was the first time recruits had an opportunity to try on their new uniforms. Jimenez is from Rancho Cucamonga, CA and was recruited out of RS Los Angeles. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2021
    Date Posted: 03.09.2021 17:22
    Photo ID: 6549412
    VIRIN: 210309-M-VX661-432
    Resolution: 3564x5346
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fox Company Uniform Fitting [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #USMC #RecruitTraining

