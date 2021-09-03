Fox Company Uniform Fitting

Rct. Hunter Darr, a recruit with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participates in an initial uniform fitting at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, March 9, 2021. This was the first time recruits had an opportunity to try on their new uniforms. Rct. Darr is from Lathrop, Missouri and was recruited out of RS Kansas City. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

