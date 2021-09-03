Rct. Julian Simmons, a recruit with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participates in an initial uniform fitting at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, March 9, 2021. This was the first time recruits had an opportunity to try on their new uniforms. Simmons is from Dallas, Texas and was recruited out of RS St. Louis. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2021 17:22
|Photo ID:
|6549399
|VIRIN:
|210309-M-VX661-353
|Resolution:
|5939x3959
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fox Company Uniform Fitting [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
