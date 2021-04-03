Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff visits the 15th Wing [Image 2 of 3]

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff visits the 15th Wing

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Brown 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Army Gen. Mark A. Milley speaks with members of the 15th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Hickam Field on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 4, 2021. The 15th AMXS is a total force integrated aircraft maintenance unit composed of active duty, Air National Guard, and civilian maintainers who are in charge of the management and maintenance production of all aircraft assigned to JBPHH. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Brown)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.09.2021 17:09
    Photo ID: 6549396
    VIRIN: 210304-F-FU432-456
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff visits the 15th Wing [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Nicholas Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    CJCS
    HAWAII
    U.S. AIR FORCE
    AIRMAN
    INDOPACOM

