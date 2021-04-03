Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff visits the 15th Wing

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Army Gen. Mark A. Milley speaks with members of the 15th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Hickam Field on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 4, 2021. The 15th AMXS is a total force integrated aircraft maintenance unit composed of active duty, Air National Guard, and civilian maintainers who are in charge of the management and maintenance production of all aircraft assigned to JBPHH. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Brown)

