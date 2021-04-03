Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff visits the 15th Wing [Image 1 of 3]

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff visits the 15th Wing

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Army Gen. Mark A. Milley speaks with members of the 203d Air Refueling Squadron, Hawaii Air National Guard on Hickam Field at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 4, 2021. The HIANG performs two missions, in performing its state mission, it provides organized and trained units to protect Hawaii’s citizens and property, preserve peace, and ensure public safety in response to natural or human-caused disasters. Its federal mission is to provide operationally-ready combat units, combat support units, and qualified personnel for active duty in the U.S. Air Force in times of war, national emergency, or operational contingency.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.09.2021 17:09
    Photo ID: 6549395
    VIRIN: 210304-F-RE693-0293
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff visits the 15th Wing [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Anthony Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff visits the 15th Wing
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff visits the 15th Wing
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff visits the 15th Wing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    CJCS
    HAWAII
    U.S. AIR FORCE
    AIRMAN
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT