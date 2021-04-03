Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff visits the 15th Wing

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Army Gen. Mark A. Milley speaks with members of the 203d Air Refueling Squadron, Hawaii Air National Guard on Hickam Field at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 4, 2021. The HIANG performs two missions, in performing its state mission, it provides organized and trained units to protect Hawaii’s citizens and property, preserve peace, and ensure public safety in response to natural or human-caused disasters. Its federal mission is to provide operationally-ready combat units, combat support units, and qualified personnel for active duty in the U.S. Air Force in times of war, national emergency, or operational contingency.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)

