Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff visits the 15th Wing

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Army Gen. Mark A. Milley speaks with members of the 15th Medical Group at Hickam Field on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 4, 2021. The 15th Wing Medical Group briefed Milley on how the clinic maintains patient care while following COVID-19 precautions.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)
