Hammerhead Demolition 36th Engineer Brigade

Command Sergeant Major Cliff Burgoyne, the senior noncommissioned officer of III Corps and Fort Hood participated in the demolition of the old soldiers housing barracks at Fort Hood, Texas March 9, 2021. Soldiers participated as part of the continuing renovation effort that is taking place across Fort Hood. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2021 15:36
|Photo ID:
|6549210
|VIRIN:
|210308-A-AL574-1273
|Resolution:
|6000x3376
|Size:
|11.16 MB
|Location:
|KILLEEN, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
