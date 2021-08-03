Command Sergeant Major Cliff Burgoyne, the senior noncommissioned officer of III Corps and Fort Hood participated in the demolition of the old soldiers housing barracks at Fort Hood, Texas March 9, 2021. Soldiers participated as part of the continuing renovation effort that is taking place across Fort Hood. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2021 Date Posted: 03.09.2021 15:36 Photo ID: 6549210 VIRIN: 210308-A-AL574-1273 Resolution: 6000x3376 Size: 11.16 MB Location: KILLEEN, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hammerhead Demolition 36th Engineer Brigade [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Daniel Herman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.