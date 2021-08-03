Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hammerhead Demolition 36th Engineer Brigade [Image 4 of 5]

    Hammerhead Demolition 36th Engineer Brigade

    KILLEEN, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman 

    III Corps

    Col. Clete Goetz, Commander, 36th Engineer Brigade participated in the demolition of the old soldiers housing barracks at Fort Hood, Texas March 9, 2021. Soldiers participated as part of the continuing renovation effort that is taking place across Fort Hood. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2021
    Date Posted: 03.09.2021 15:36
    Photo ID: 6549209
    VIRIN: 210308-A-AL574-1314
    Resolution: 6000x3376
    Size: 8.82 MB
    Location: KILLEEN, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hammerhead Demolition 36th Engineer Brigade [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Daniel Herman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    fort hood
    demolition
    renovation
    iii corps
    new barracks
    peoplefirst

