PACIFIC OCEAN (March 6, 2021) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52), left, transits with the Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10), during a replenishment-at-sea March 6, 2021. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wade Costin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2021 Date Posted: 03.09.2021 05:45 Photo ID: 6548299 VIRIN: 210306-N-FZ335-1156 Resolution: 3081x2311 Size: 730.33 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Wade Costin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.